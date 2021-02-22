Sitka reported two new coronavirus cases over the weekend.

The first is a woman in her thirties who did not have symptoms when she took a test on Feb. 18. She is currently isolating in Sitka, according to the city dashboard. The second is a man in his seventies who had symptoms at the time of testing on Saturday (2-20-21). He is isolating outside of Sitka.

Both are Sitka residents, and both cases are classified as secondary, meaning they had known contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, Sitka has reported 322 cases of the coronavirus. As of Monday (2-22-21) afternoon, four cases are listed as active on the city dashboard, and the city’s alert level remains low.