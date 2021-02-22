(Photo by Emily Kwong/KCAW)

Yakutat reported three new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday (2-18-21). All three cases are related to travel, according to a press release from the Yakutat Incident Command.

One of the patients took a test on Feb. 16, and the other two took tests on Thursday (2-18-21). All three had symptoms at the time of testing. The Yakutat Community Health Center is currently conducting contact tracing.

YCHC has administered 98 percent of their first allotment of 100 Moderna vaccines and are continuing to vaccinate individuals in a tiered system as vaccines become available. The health center requests that anyone who’s had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 or anyone showing symptoms call the YCHC Covid Hotline at 784-3010.

The health center is encouraging all Yakutat residents interested in a COVID-19 vaccine to register at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YakutatVaccine.