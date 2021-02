Keet Kids Run is a free virtual afterschool program rooted in Southeast Alaskan traditional Tribal values. Kids play games and learn a different value during a weekly Zoom call. Program organizers and coaches Cathie Healey and Kera Jefferson and former program participant Greta Healey joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to talk about the program and how kids can register.

The program starts on March 8, and those interested can sign up at tinyurl.com/kkritkregister by Feb. 28.