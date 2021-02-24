Sitka Fine Arts Camp board president Sam Skaggs and camp director Roger Schmidt discuss the recent gift of the Skaggs Foundation of $1 million to establish an endowment for the camp. The gift will terminate the Skaggs Foundation, which was originally created in the 1960’s by Sam’s grandparents to build a rural hospital in Missouri.
