Sitka households making $71,000 or less may be eligible for rent relief for 3 months, and possibly up to a full year (BIHA Image)

The application deadline is soon approaching for a federally funded coronavirus rent relief program.



The Alaska Housing Rent Relief program is accepting applications through next Friday (March 5). They’ve partnered with Baranof Island Housing Authority (BIHA) to administer the program in Sitka . Those who received funding from the last rent and mortgage relief package are still eligible, although this wave of money only applies to renters. The program also provides utility relief.

Cliff Richter, executive director of the Baranof Island Housing Authority joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the program. Listen here:

Sitka households that make $71,280 or less are eligible. Richter says everyone should apply, even if they think they may not qualify.

“They want as many to apply as they can. The funding is plentiful. Over $200 Million in the state. BIHA alone received $1.4 million,” he says. “There is more than enough to go around, especially when you talk about getting three months of free rent in the hands of any and everyone who apply.”



Applications are due on March 5.

Editor’s Note: Apply for the program online here or call BIHA at 747-5088 for more information or to schedule an appointment to apply.