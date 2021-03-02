Sitka Against Family Violence or SAFV has adapted its operations to continue to provide services during the pandemic. Their prevention and administrative staff have been working from home, but their shelter remains open and their advocacy services continue to operate. To help support the organization’s continued work addressing domestic violence in the community, SAFV is hosting an online dessert auction in lieu of their annual Family Fiesta Fundraiser. SAFV staff members Martina Kurzer and Natalie Wojcik joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton on the Morning Interview to talk about the upcoming event.

The dessert auction is open March 4-7. Those interested in bidding can visit tinyurl.com/safvdessertauction. The organization is still accepting dessert donations until March 6 at 3 p.m. Those interested can sign up here. For more information, visit safv.org or call 738-0161.