A painted buoy from the 2020 Brave Heart Volunteers’ fundraiser (Photo provided by Michele Friedman)

Brave Heart Volunteers provide nearly $100,000 worth of free care and services for caregivers and individuals facing illness, isolation, end of life, or grief. The project “Painting Flat Art on a Round Surface” is an opportunity for artists to join together in support of the organization and the individuals they serve. In lieu of the Brave Heart Bowl Fundraiser, the non-profit is asking artists to provide painted buoys that will hang downtown through the summer and later be auctioned off.

Pat Kehoe and Michele Friedman joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to talk about the project and a buoy painting Zoom class on Thursday evening.

The event takes place at 5 p.m. over Zoom. Email islandpainter@hotmail.com for a link.