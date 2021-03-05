Next week marks the one year anniversary of the arrival of COVID-19 to Alaska. City Administrator John Leach and Fire Chief Craig Warren joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to reflect on the city’s emergency response to COVID-19 over the last year, and discuss what Sitkans can expect moving forward. Listen here:
