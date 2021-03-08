Sitka Police are investigating a hit-and-run that culminated in a fatality early this morning (3-8-21).

The hit-and-run was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Lieutenant John Achee says a witness observed the collision in their rear view mirror.

“Sitka Police Department received a report of a hit-and-run involving a motor vehicle and a bicyclist on Halibut Point Road around the 2600 block,” he says. “The vehicle left the scene of the collision and the injured cyclist was taken to the hospital.”

The bicyclist, 20-year old Terry Carlson Jr., was transported to Mt Edgecumbe Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Next of kin have been notified, according to SPD.

Using debris found at the crash site, Achee says it took police around an hour to locate the vehicle involved. According to an SPD press release, the car they found had damage consistent with a collision. Achee says they have contacted a person of interest, and the investigation is ongoing