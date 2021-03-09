When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (3-9-21), it will consider how it wants to proceed with the sale of the Sitka Community Hospital building.

In 2019, the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium bought Sitka Community Hospital, minus the building, which it now leases from the city to house long-term care. Last fall, SEARHC approached the city about purchasing the property. The assembly signaled interest in selling, and plans to put the property out to competitive bid.

A memo from city administrator John Leach outlines three options for the assembly. It can sell the hospital after a public advisory vote. It could also sell the hospital without the advisory vote, or sell it and hold public hearings in lieu of the advisory vote.

If the assembly chooses to put the sale out to a vote, it would likely come before the public on the municipal election ballot this October, but the election results would be non-binding.

In other business, the assembly will discuss the potential creation of a tourism master plan, and will consider a purchase agreement for raw water. The item was postponed at its last meeting.

Read the full agenda here

The Sitka Assembly meets for an audit work session at 5 p.m. tonight, and reconvenes for regular session at 6 p.m. Raven Radio will broadcast the meeting live at 6, after Alaska News Nightly.