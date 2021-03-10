A Sitka man has been charged with robbery following an incident at First Bank on Monday (3-8-21) afternoon.

Police received a call at around 3:45 p.m. that a man was demanding money and threatening employees in the First Bank lobby. He threw office equipment and assaulted one individual, according to a department press release. After employees gave him 1000 dollars, 58-year-old Terry Graves exited the bank and was apprehended by police.

Graves has been charged with one felony count of robbery in the second degree, one felony count of theft in the second degree, three counts of assault in the third degree, and one count of criminal mischief in the fifth degree.

He was also charged with assault in the fourth degree for an incident on Jan. 29 when Graves allegedly assaulted an employee at Sitka’s local Fish and Game office.

Graves is being held at the Sitka Jail on a $50,000 bail.