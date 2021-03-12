Two Yakutat residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

One took a test on Monday (3-8-21) and the other took a test on Tuesday (3-9-21), according to a press release from the Yakutat Department of Public Safety. Both cases are related to travel, and neither of the people who tested positive are exhibiting symptoms. The new cases are the first reported in nearly a month in Yakutat.

The Yakutat Community Health Center reported on Wednesday (3-10-21) that around 52 percent of residents had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. They anticipate around 70 percent of Yakutat will be fully vaccinated by the end of March.