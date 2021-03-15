Sitka reported three new coronavirus cases last week.



Two of the new patients are Sitka residents. One is in his 30s and the other is a young man between 10 and 19 years old. The third patient is a non-resident, also under 20.

All three patients were tested earlier this month, and none of them were experiencing symptoms at the time. All three cases are tied to community spread, and all are isolating in Sitka, according to the city’s COVID dashboard.

The local COVID alert level remains ‘low.” Since the start of the pandemic last year, Sitka has reported 331 coronavirus cases. Three cases are currently active, according to city data.

At the end of last week, the number of fully-vaccinated people in Sitka increased slightly, from 49 to 50 percent. Now, 60 percent of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose.