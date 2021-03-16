Before the pandemic, the Sitka Maritime Heritage Society hosted in-person events, workshops and pub talks to preserve and share maritime heritage. But, like so many other organizations, they’ve had to pivot over the last year to carry out their mission virtually. Rebecca Poulson and Bruce Gazaway join KCAW’s Erin Fulton on The Morning Interview to talk about the group’s upcoming annual meeting, which will feature a virtual, oral history storytelling event called “Rise Again.”

The Sitka Maritime Heritage Society annual meeting takes place on Wednesday, March 17 from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Those interested in participating can visit their website here: http://www.sitkamaritime.org/annual-meeting-zoom-link.html