The controls of an oil-burning furnace system at a home in Juneau. The Sitka Carbon Offset Fund is helping Sitkans convert from oil-based heating systems to heat pumps. (Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

The Sitka Carbon Offset Fund uses donated contributions from travelers to reduce Sitka’s carbon footprint. The fund is used for a variety of projects, including helping Sitkans convert to heat pumps, which run off of renewable hydroelectric power. Chandler O’Connell and Doug Osborne joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton on the Morning Interview to talk about the program.

Those interested can email chandler@sitkawild.org to request an application or visit at www.sitkacarbonoffset.com for more information or to donate.