Registering students by April 12, 2012, makes them eligible for this summer’s “Kindercamp.” (SSD image)

Jill LeCrone is the principal at Baranof Elementary School. Registering students now (prior to April 12) for kindergarten will give the district a chance assess incoming students for placement next year, and put them in “Kindercamp” summer program. For more information on kindergarten registration, visit the Baranof Elementary page at the Sitka School District website. Registration takes about 15 minutes. Students must be age 5 by September 1.