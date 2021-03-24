Photo of Brooke Mulligan provided by the Sitka Police Department

A woman has been charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide following a hit and run death of a bicyclist on Halibut Point Road earlier this month. 19-year-old Brooke Mulligan was arraigned on Wednesday afternoon (3-24-21).

Police received a call from witnesses reporting the accident shortly after 6 a.m. on March 8. According to an affidavit from the Sitka Police Department, witnesses reported that a dark colored Jeep without its headlights on had crossed over the centerline near the 2000 block of Halibut Point Road and hit the cyclist in the opposite lane.

The driver then allegedly drove off without exiting the vehicle. The cyclist, 20-year-old Terry Carlson Jr., later died from his injuries at the Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center.

Police found the damaged Jeep at Mulligan’s home, around a mile and half from the crash site. According to the affidavit, Mulligan told officers that she was in an accident and that she had used methamphetamine the previous evening. They found a glass pipe in the vehicle, and residue was sent off to the state crime lab.

In addition to the manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges, Mulligan is also charged with tampering with physical evidence and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. Cash bail was set at $500,000, and Mulligan was ordered not to operate a motor vehicle, use illegal controlled substances, or have direct or indirect contact with the victim’s family. She was also ordered not to discuss the case with her father, Richard Mulligan, who’s been charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in the case.

Mulligan is being held at the Sitka jail. A preliminary hearing date was set for April 2 if she is in custody, and April 12 if she’s out of custody.

Erin McKinstry is a Report for America corps member.