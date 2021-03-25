“Twenty-five percent of the audience, with 110-percent of the energy,” say the performers (Sam Faustine, Trevor Wiest, Drew Sherman) for this weekend’s live Tribute to Eddie Van Halen from the Sitka Performing Arts Center. The event is a comeback for Sitka’ music scene, which has been dormant (or virtual) since March of 2021. Tickets available online at the SFAC website. Audience will be limited to 25-percent capacity, masks required, and there will be $5 cash back for audience members who produce their vaccination cards. Livestream available. Concert begins 7 P.M. Saturday, March 27, Sitka PAC.