When the Coronavirus pandemic reached Alaska in the spring of 2020, Sitka responded quickly. Within days, residents were pooling efforts to support each other. Chandler O’Connell, with the Sitka Conservation Society, joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton for the March 17 Morning Interview to discuss the work the Sitka Mutual Aid Network has done over the last year, how the organization has evolved, and what resources continue to be available in 2021. Listen here:
