

More than a year into the pandemic, many Sitkans have struggled with stress and uncertainty. Sitka Counseling is asking people to reflect on what has helped them through this challenging time and share their stories with the community. KCAW’s Erin Fulton spoke with Missy Mongiovi from Sitka Counseling to talk about the “Resiliency Challenge” and how people can participate by answering how they found peace, strength and optimism throughout the last year.

Those interested in participating can share their stories via writing, drawings, paintings, or any other creative outlet. Each participant will be entered into a drawing to win $100 in gift cards. The challenge is open until April 15. Email Missy at mmongiovi@scpsak.org or comment on the Sitka Counseling Facebook page.