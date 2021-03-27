(KCAW/Berett Wilber)

After a week on two hour notice, the Sitka Sound Sac Roe Herring Fishery opened on Saturday (3-27-21) at 10:30 a.m.



According to a release from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, the opening was announced at 9:30 on VHF radio.



State biologists predict 210,000 tons of herring will return to Sitka Sound this spring, the highest forecasted return since ADF&G started collecting data in the 1970s. The guideline harvest level (GHL) for the fishery is 33,000 tons, but the state predicts the fleet is unlikely to hit that mark.

Historically, the fishery has been fast and competitive. But due to a smaller fleet and a limited number of processors, state biologists think daily harvests will be lower than usual, and it will take the fleet longer to reach its quota.



It’s the first time the fishery has opened in two years, and its return has been met with some resistance. Last week, a group of local activists known as the Herring Protectors gathered outside of ADF&G offices to protest the fishery. In 2018, the Sitka Tribe of Alaska sued the state over management of the commercial fishery- the case is still being litigated.

Editors Note: This is a developing story and may be updated when more information about today’s opening is announced. Raven News will provide continuing coverage of the fishery in the coming weeks. Read previous coverage from 2021 here:



