(SFAC Image)

On the heels of one of the first live music shows in Sitka in over a year, Sitka Fine Arts Camp presents a piano concert with New York pianist Robert Fleitz 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Fleitz joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the upcoming show, with music spanning from Bach to the present day.

The concert audience is limited to 25% capacity with physical distancing and masks required. Tickets are $20 at fineartscamp.org. For more information call 747-3085.