The Sitka Sound Sac Roe Herring Fishery opened again on Monday and Tuesday. According to a press release from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, the fleet caught around 1,250 tons during the seven-hour opener on Sunday (3-28-21).

Fishing has been taking place in parts of Hayward Strait and Krestof Sound.



Area Management Biologist Aaron Dupuis said Monday’s catch was around 1,500 tons. Estimates are not yet available for Tuesday’s catch. Not counting Tuesday, so far fishermen have caught over 5,000 tons of herring in this year’s fishery.



Two test sets were conducted on Monday with average weights near 120 grams and 12 percent mature roe.

The state has set a guideline harvest level at 33,000 tons, but it predicts the fleet will only catch around 20,000, due to a smaller fleet size and less processing power this year.

So far, ADF&G aerial surveys have not reported any spawning activity.