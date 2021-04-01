A seine boat fishes during the Thursday (4-1-21) opening of the Sitka Sound Sac Roe Herring Fishery (Photo courtesy Rich McClear)

The 2021 Sitka Sound Sac Roe Herring Fishery opened for the sixth time today (4-1-21).

Estimates for Thursday’s fishery are not yet available but area management biologist Aaron Dupuis says Wednesday’s fishery yielded around 2,100 tons. Seiners have caught around 8,000 tons of the 33,000-ton guideline harvest level since the fishery first opened on Saturday.

According to a release from ADF&G, fish caught in two test sets on Wednesday averaged between 113 and 116 grams, with around 11 percent mature roe content.

Aerial surveys from the day didn’t report any observed spawn. Fish and Game continues to broadcast daily updates on VHF channel 10.









