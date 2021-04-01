The Sitka Fine Arts Camp is rolling out a third live show this week, “A Night on Broadway” (7 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, Sitka PAC). Coming on the heels of last weekend’s smash “Tribute to Eddie Van Halen” and a mid-week concert by pianist Robert Fleitz, “A Night on Broadway” is a chance for Sitka audiences to reconnect with some of the marquee vocalists featured by the camp: Branden Noel Thomas, Jessica Mohr, Sam Faustine, Rhiannon Guevin, and Mina Brooks-Schmidt. As with the other shows, audience capacity will be 25-percent.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Sitka Fine Arts Camp website.