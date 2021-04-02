A group of “Herring Protectors” gather at Sitka’s main roundabout to advocate for herring protection. (Photo by Berett Wilber/KCAW)

The Herring Protectors is a grassroots collective that advocates for the protection of herring in Sitka Sound. The group is hosting an outdoor event for the community to honor the herring on April 10 at 1 p.m. Louise Brady and Chandler O’Connell joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton on the Morning Interview to talk about the group and the upcoming event.



The Herring Protectors will host a 5K run and 2K walk starting at Whale Park at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 10. Registration opens at 9 a.m. The Herring Gathering is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. at Totem Square. Social distancing and masks are requested.