Sitka is heading into a second week at moderate risk for the coronavirus.

Public health officials reported four new cases since last Thursday. The first was a woman in her seventies who contracted the virus through community spread. A woman in her twenties, and a girl between 10 and 19 also tested positive, as did a man aged 60-69. These latter three cases all contracted the virus during travel.

According to Sitka’s Coronavirus Dashboard, five of the eleven cases reported since the school district’s spring break have been travel related.

According to information posted on the school district website, none of the recent cases can be connected to a specific district building. The alert level in Sitka’s schools, however, also remains at medium.

Mt. Edgecumbe High School is also at medium. Students must remain on campus and deliveries are restricted.

The recent cases put Sitka’s cumulative total count at 345. Only five cases are considered active.

Out of an eligible adult population of 7,000 Sitka residents, just over 4,000 are fully vaccinated, and another 500 are partially vaccinated. Both SEARHC and Harry Race Pharmacy continue to hold vaccine clinics for anyone age 16 and over. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been available at the Harry Race clinics. You can learn more about how to get vaccinated in Sitka by visiting the Coronavirus Information Hub.