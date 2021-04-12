Social scientist Max Izenberg is the latest scientist in residence at the Sitka Sound Science Center.(Photo from SSSC website)

The Scientist in Residency Fellowship brings scientists to Sitka to engage with the local community. Around 30 scientists have visited for month-long stays since 2012. Current scientist-in-residence and social scientist Max Izenberg is focusing on the landslide warning system and dashboard and connecting with residents about landslide insurance.

Izenberg and Sitka Sound Science Center Executive Director Lisa Busch joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton on the Morning Interview to talk about the program.

The Science Center will be hosting brown bag lunch talks on April 21 and May 5 at 12 p.m. Email Callie at callie@sitkascience.org for a Zoom link.