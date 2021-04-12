Sitkans register for the coronavirus vaccine at a January clinic at the Sitka Fire Hall. Around two-thirds of Sitkans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. (Photo by Berett Wilber/KCAW)

Six more Sitkans tested positive for the coronavirus over the last week.

According to the city’s COVID-19 dashboard, four women and two men tested positive between April 6 and April 11. All of them are Sitka residents, and all but one had symptoms at the time of testing.

Three of the patients are between the ages of 10 and 19, one is in his thirties, and the other two are over the age of 60. Three of the cases are related to travel, one is classified as community spread, and two are classified as secondary–meaning they had known contact with someone who’d tested positive for the virus.

As of Monday morning, Sitka’s cumulative case count sits at 351. Seven cases are active, according to city data. Sitka is entering its third week in a row at moderate alert level.

Around two-thirds of Sitkans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and nearly 59 percent are fully vaccinated.