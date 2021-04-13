Connie Kreiss coordinates the AFS international student exchange in Sitka. Erika Knox is a host parent. They’ll discuss how to participate in the AFS program as a host family next year. Over the years, around 60 families have hosted 80 students since the program was introduced in Sitka in the 1960s. Sitka is expecting four international students next school year. For more information, visit AFS online.
