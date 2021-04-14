An aerial photo of land in the Nakwasina Sound Subdivision. (Alaska Department of Natural Resources)

The State of Alaska is auctioning off land in a new subdivision near Sitka. It’s part of Sitka’s first state land sale in over 25 years, according to records from the Department of Natural Resources.

The Department of Natural Resources opened bids on the remaining parcels in the Nakwasina Sound Subdivision at the end of March. The sale is part of a statewide land auction of over 200 lots.

Land Sales Team Lead Justin Wholey said the state puts land up for sale once or twice a year and tries to offer parcels all around the state.

“We try to develop projects in Southeast and it can be a little bit challenging because there’s not as much state land down there as there is in some other parts of the state,” he said.

The Nakwasina Sound Subdivision is located on Baranof Island, less than two miles from the Sitka ferry terminal on the southwestern shore of the Lisianski Peninsula. The only access is by private boat or float plane. Currently, the subdivision has no water, sewer or utility access, and has no sheltered anchorage.

A map of showing the subdivision (DNR)

Wholey recommended visiting land before bidding on it.

He said a team of state employees chooses which parcels to put up for sale after reviewing land management plans.

“So they essentially identify the land that’s suitable or sell at settlement from those management plans, they find places that seemed like it would be reasonable to sell that people would be interested in,” he said. “So it’s kind of a longer process of a few years doing research, putting out public notice, making sure that the project makes sense, and then getting public comments.”

Over the last few years, twelve of the parcels in the subdivision have already sold for between $90,000 and $220,000. The 10 open lots range in size from four and half to nearly 10 acres. Bids are open to Alaska residents 18 and over.



Those interested in bidding on a parcel can visit landsales.alaska.gov. Potential bidders can also email landsales@alaska.gov or call 269-8594 with questions.