Lakota Harden and Caroline Fenton joined KCAW’s Peter Apathy to chat about the decolonization discussion group. The group was formed in October 2019, and focuses on societal change and healing projects. The group began as a monthly potluck in the fall of 2019, but evolved to a weekly virtual learning group during the pandemic. Listen here:

The decolonization discussion group meets weekly, on Thursdays at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Email caroline.fenton@sitkayouth.org to be added to the email list.