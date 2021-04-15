This Saturday, April 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brave Heart Volunteers will hold a 20th Anniversary fundraiser celebration, with a new “Lovebirds” logo created by artist Jerrod Galanin. A variety of swag with the Galanin art will be available for a donation. Executive director Angie DelMoral and Galanin. Visit the Brave Heart website for more information.