(Illustration by Norm Campbell)

From salmon hatcheries to new mariculture industries like kelp and oyster farms, the possibilities for aquaculture in Alaska abound. A new semester-long program at the University of Alaska Southeast will provide hands-on, in-person training to students from around the state and the country who are interested in pursuing aquaculture as a career. UAS Fisheries Technology professor Angie Bowers joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton on the Morning Interview to talk about the program and how prospective students can join.

For more information, visit aquaculturesemester.alaska.edu or email Angie Bowers at abowers4@alaska.edu.