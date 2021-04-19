SEARHC personnel test a colleague for COVID-19 at the employee screening tent behind the hospital in Sitka in April 2020 (KCAW photo/Berett Wilber)

Sitka reported five new coronavirus cases over the last week.

Three men and two women tested positive between April 13 and April 18. Three of the patients are Sitka residents, and all five are isolating in Sitka.

One of the people who tested positive is in his forties, three are in their fifties, and one young man is between the ages of ten and 19. Three of the patients had no symptoms at the time of testing. Two of the cases are related to travel and one is classified as community spread, according to city data. Information about symptoms and transmission was not yet available for two of the cases as of Monday afternoon.

Sitka has reported 355 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and seven of those cases are active.

Sitka’s risk level remains at moderate, and local health officials are recommending face masks in public spaces, asking people to limit gatherings to under 100 people and hold them outdoors, and asking restaurants and bars to reduce indoor capacity.