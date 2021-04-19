To help prevent unused prescription drugs from falling into the wrong hands or contaminating the local water supply, Sitka is hosting a Drug Take Back disposal event on April 24th, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Sitka Counseling will host a Drug Take Back disposal site at the Sitka Public Library from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to collect unused, unwanted, or expired prescription drugs. This event will occur in collaboration with the Sitka Police Department, Harry Race and White’s Pharmacy, and the Sitka Public Library. Amy Zanuzoski joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton on the Morning Interview to discuss the upcoming event.