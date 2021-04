Artchange Inc. and KCAW present the latest installment of Sitka Tells Tales, true stories told live on Raven Radio. On Tuesday, April 20th, from 8-9pm, five storytellers told us their tales of bad jobs, horrible roommates, and broken hearts.

Storytellers were: Robin Neely, Andrew Scorzelli, Blossom Teal-Olsen, Nicole Fiorino, and Aaron Minks. Hosted by Ellen Frankenstein.

Next episode will be in June on the theme of “Sleepless in Sitka: Awake in the Night”

