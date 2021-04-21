Ellen Chenoweth, Program Director for the UAS Rural Alaska Students in One-Heath Research (RASOR), joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton along with program students Carry Fenno and Lauryn Jones to talk about the program and upcoming student presentations. Listen here:

Seven students from Metlakatla, Craig, Petersburg, Sitka and Mt. Edgecumbe are finalizing the results their year-long ocean research projects. The UAS Rural Alaska Students in One Health Research (RASOR) program is finishing up its second year of student research and everyone is invited to attend over zoom and can register for the event at on the RASOR website. Presentations will take place on April 21st 1 pm – 2:30 pm.