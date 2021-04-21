Talk of Southeast Alaska is a call-in radio program about regional issues faced by folks in all our listening communities. In this episode, we learned navigating consent as a Parent/Caregiver. The conversation was moderated by Deanna Moore from Sitkans Against Family Violence, and the panelists were Lauren Havens, former School Program Coordinator, SAFV, and Darby Osborne, Sitka High School, Peer Educator for Healthy Relationships.

Hosted by Becky Meiers, and produced by Peter Vu, Talk of Southeast Alaska is one of the results of 2019’s Translatorpalooza tour. We developed this show as a result of our meetings with listeners throughout our broadcast area. Over and over, folks in each community expressed the need to hear from each other — they wanted to hear how people throughout our region were dealing with the issues they were dealing with. They wanted to hear stories from other folks in small communities along the coast.

We’re always encouraging our listener-members to participate in making this radio, and now we’re building a direct line in.

Thanks to BellyMeat (Ernie Eggleston, Gary Gouker, Ted Howard), who created our theme and promo music, to Dave Emmert for his expert guidance, and to the KCAW News Room for their ongoing support around research & topics.