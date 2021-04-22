(Flyer by Anna Laffrey)

Thursday is the 51st annual Earth Day. Sitka is celebrating by hosting an outdoor event with community groups, local speakers and a drum group performance. Organizers Darby Osborne and Lauren Bell joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton on the Morning Interview to talk about the event.

The 51st Earth Day celebration takes place on Thursday, April 22 at the Sitka Fine Arts Camp. The community group tables and activities will open at 4:30. The event will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a mask and practice social distancing.