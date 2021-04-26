After weeks at “moderate,” Sitka’s coronavirus alert level shifted back to “low” over the weekend.



Three Sitkans tested positive for the coronavirus last week. A woman in her 20s, a woman in her 50s, and a young person between the ages of 10 and 19 all tested positive. One of the patients was experiencing symptoms at the time of testing — the other two were not.

Two of the new cases are related to travel, and one is categorized as “community spread.”

Sitka has reported 360 cases since the start of the pandemic a year ago. Two of the cases are currently active, according to the city’s COVID dashboard.

The local vaccination rate inched upward last week. According to city data, around 69 percent of eligible Sitkans have received at least one shot. Around 63 percent are fully vaccinated.