Susan Briles is with the patient health benefits team at SEARHC. She’ll be holding Medicare presentation 11 A.M. this Friday, April 30, at Harrigan Centennial Hall. (People who are age 65 or in their 25th month of disability are eligible for Medicare). Briles says much of what you hear on television and see in magazine advertisements is misleading and designed to promote anxiety — when in fact, Medicare is not scary. The presentation is open to all: 966-8662 to pre-register, or show up at Harrigan for the event.
