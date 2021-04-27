A Coast Guard helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka rescued three boaters and their two dogs after their boat ran aground on Saturday night (4-24-21).



One of the mariners was ejected from the boat just north of Juneau on the Gilkey River. The stranded mariners made it safely to the river bank, and built a fire.



According to a Coast Guard press release, a friend tried to rescue them with his own vessel on Saturday night, but he was unable to reach them. He contacted Coast Guard watchstanders in Juneau at 6 a.m. on Sunday. A crew from Air Station Sitka arrived shortly after 8 a.m. and transported the three boaters to Juneau for medical care.



