Comedian and journalist Charlie Berens is in Sitka this week working on projects with Sitka Salmon Shares and working, more broadly, to “protect and support Alaska’s small boat fishing fleet.” He spoke with KCAW’s Erin Fulton on Monday. Listen here:
