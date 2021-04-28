President Joe Biden will deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress the evening of Wednesday, April 28. KCAW and NPR will provide live special coverage of the president’s remarks, and the Republican response, beginning at 5 p.m. KCAW’s local newscast can be heard at 4:49 p.m. Alaska News Nightly will immediately follow special coverage.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – 4/6/21-4/8/21
Quiet Drive – ended 4/4/2021
Quiet Drive – ended 10/21/2020
Quiet Drive – ended 4/5/2020