Throughout the month of May, the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC) is inviting community members to hike, bike, walk or run for a cause. Participants of all ages and ability levels can join SEARHC in its month-long “Move for a Cause” campaign that focuses on the mental and physical health benefits of activity. Health educators Heleena Van Veen and Doug Osborne joined KCAW’s Peter Apathy to discuss the campaign.

Registration is free, and the number of miles logged, steps taken, or active outdoor minutes by participants will generate donations to Southeast Alaska Food Bank and CoastAlaska Public Radio through SEARHC. For more information, visit searhc.org/moveforacause or contact SEARHC Health Educator Heleena van Veen at 966-8914.