Forest Service tech Laurent Deviche saws rounds that will be used to fill the woodshed at the Mosher Island cabin. Techs like Deviche will be assisted this year by season hires to accomplish trail work postponed or delayed due to the pandemic last year. (USFS photo)

Chief ranger Perry Edwards discusses some projects in the lineup for the Sitka Ranger District this summer, including improvements to the Shelikov Beach trail and Harbor Mt. trail, the realignment of the Gavan Hill trail, and the Starrigavan Watershed Restoration project. Also, improvements to Sandy Beach (yes, that’s Forest Service!) are in the works.