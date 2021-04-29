Chief ranger Perry Edwards discusses some projects in the lineup for the Sitka Ranger District this summer, including improvements to the Shelikov Beach trail and Harbor Mt. trail, the realignment of the Gavan Hill trail, and the Starrigavan Watershed Restoration project. Also, improvements to Sandy Beach (yes, that’s Forest Service!) are in the works.
