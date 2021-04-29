The city is still footing the bill for leftover costs associated with the former Sitka Community Hospital. When the Sitka Assembly met on Tuesday (4-27-21), it voted to approve a $425,000 appropriation to cover expenses in the hospital’s dedicated fund.



The dedicated fund is used to track tobacco tax proceeds and any leftover hospital revenues. But there were some lingering liabilities associated with the account, like money owed on long-term contracts, legal expenses and increased unemployment costs.

Of the $425,000 dollars, $366,000 will cover remaining contract expenses for CERNER, a health records system the assembly approved in 2017. The system was initially supposed to cost the city around $4 million dollars over seven years. The hospital halted the process of installing the software when the city began negotiations with the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium in 2018.

Member Valorie Nelson was the lone vote against the appropriation. It will come before the assembly for a second reading at the regular meeting on May 11.