The city is still footing the bill for leftover costs associated with the former Sitka Community Hospital. When the Sitka Assembly met on Tuesday (4-27-21), it voted to approve a $425,000 appropriation to cover expenses in the hospital’s dedicated fund.
The dedicated fund is used to track tobacco tax proceeds and any leftover hospital revenues. But there were some lingering liabilities associated with the account, like money owed on long-term contracts, legal expenses and increased unemployment costs.
Of the $425,000 dollars, $366,000 will cover remaining contract expenses for CERNER, a health records system the assembly approved in 2017. The system was initially supposed to cost the city around $4 million dollars over seven years. The hospital halted the process of installing the software when the city began negotiations with the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium in 2018.
Member Valorie Nelson was the lone vote against the appropriation. It will come before the assembly for a second reading at the regular meeting on May 11.
- In other business, the Sitka Assembly…
- Discussed the policy for the assembly’s group email address
- Heard a presentation for the city’s DC lobbying firm Blank Rome
- Approved a request for proposals (RFP) seeking a long term lessee for the city’s cold storage facility on Katlian Street
- Approved the minutes of the April 13 and 20 Assembly meetings
- Approved a $65,000 appropriation for upgrades to Harrigan Centennial Hall A/V system
- Approved the agreement to terminate lease between the City and Borough of Sitka and Christian A. Scantling / Deborah N. Wynsen for 725 Siginaka Way
- Approved the Sitka Marine Services Center General Terms and Conditions related to Seafood Producers Cooperative lease activities
- Approved a liquor license application renewal for Allen Marine Tours at Finn Island, and transfer of ownership for Pizza Express
- The late naturalist and writer Richard Nelson was honored with a certificate from the Alaska Legislature