Broadway may be thousands of miles away, but this spring you can catch a Tony Award winning classic right here in Sitka– “The Odd Couple.” Written by Neil Simon in 1965, the comedy centers around mismatched roommates Oscar and Felix. The play was made into a successful film in 1969 and long-running television sitcom in the 1970s.



Simon, one of the most celebrated playwrights in American history, adapted “The Odd Couple” in 1985, re-centering the story on the lives of two women, Olive and Florence. The Sitka High School Theater Department is producing this version of Simon’s play. Actors Zia Allen and Izzy Williams join Director Christian Litten and KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the upcoming show. Listen here:



See “The Odd Couple” at the Sitka Performing Arts Center 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 14 and 15, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 16.