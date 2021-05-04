Sitka’s COVID alert level remains low, though cases increased over the last week.



Six new coronavirus cases were reported between April 25 and May 1, according to city data. Their ages range widely, from two patients between 10 and 19 to a patient in his 60s.



Four of the patients are non-residents. Three cases are related to travel, one is tied to community spread, and one is secondary, meaning the patient had contact with another person who tested positive for the virus. Three of the patients were experiencing symptoms when they received testing last week.

Since the start of the pandemic, Sitka has reported 365 coronavirus cases. As of Monday afternoon, six cases were considered “active” according to city data.